Citigroup Boosts ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $380.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $345.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $344.11.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $371.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANSYS has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.53. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $134,446,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $133,527,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $102,220,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in ANSYS by 482.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 292,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 55.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 253,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.