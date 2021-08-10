Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ DNUT opened at 15.90 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of 14.89 and a 12 month high of 21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. CL King assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.96.

In related news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 5,882,353 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 94,235,295.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 294,118 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

