Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ DNUT opened at 15.90 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of 14.89 and a 12 month high of 21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. CL King assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.96.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
