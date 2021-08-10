Better Choice (BTTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Better Choice stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Better Choice has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $118.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -0.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTTR shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Better Choice in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Better Choice in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names.

