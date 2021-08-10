Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of ZEV opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56. Lightning eMotors has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.36.

In related news, Director Neil Miotto purchased 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $939,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

