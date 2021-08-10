Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $327.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $366.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $334.64.

PH opened at $297.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $192.25 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

