Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensus Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.40.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.47. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 39.79%. Research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

