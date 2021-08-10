OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at JMP Securities

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KIDS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $68.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $72.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 0.68.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $546,155. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $133,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

