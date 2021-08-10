Barclays Increases Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target to $105.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALRM. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.94.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

ALRM opened at $86.62 on Friday. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.50.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 21,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $1,722,742.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,616 shares in the company, valued at $21,724,732.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $108,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,741. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 20.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 14.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $10,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.