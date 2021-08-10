Zacks: Analysts Expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.77 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will report $56.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.10 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $234.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.40 million to $234.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $281.74 million, with estimates ranging from $275.30 million to $289.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

SUMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.48. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72.

In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $482,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,130 shares of company stock worth $8,024,096. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% during the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,274 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,006,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 176.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 846,554 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 91,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sumo Logic by 288.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 537,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

