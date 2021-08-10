Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to post $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $1.90 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $8.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.49.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,427,000 after buying an additional 1,544,400 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 27.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,463,000 after purchasing an additional 769,227 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 101.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,302,000 after purchasing an additional 714,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 55.2% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,125,000 after purchasing an additional 673,578 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.