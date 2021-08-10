Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $4.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 6.56. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

