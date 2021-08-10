KeyCorp Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Clearwater Paper in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.23). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.26%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

CLW stock opened at $31.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.99. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $523.47 million, a P/E ratio of 136.39 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,543,000 after buying an additional 200,411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,815,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,300,000 after buying an additional 38,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,056,000 after buying an additional 29,010 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 264,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

