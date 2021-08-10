Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.81

Shares of Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $0.81. Quorum Information Technologies shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 3,900 shares changing hands.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QIFTF)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

