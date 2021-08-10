Piper Sandler Weighs in on Benefitfocus, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Benefitfocus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the software maker will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05).

BNFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.51 million, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth $155,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 15.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

