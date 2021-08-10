Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DIISY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.83.

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.222 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 7.3%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

