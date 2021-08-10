Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) PT Raised to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CDXS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Codexis to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

CDXS stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -70.67 and a beta of 1.27. Codexis has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Codexis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

