IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $190.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $274.50.

IPGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $224.07.

IPGP stock opened at $177.78 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,601,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,856 shares of company stock worth $7,673,214 in the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,987,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,082,000 after buying an additional 29,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,630,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,942,000 after buying an additional 174,856 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,894 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

