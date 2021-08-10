Citigroup Boosts NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $328.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $320.00 to $328.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NICE. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NICE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.85.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $270.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 12 month low of $209.26 and a 12 month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NICE will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

