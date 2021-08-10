GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

GlyEco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLYE) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.09. GlyEco shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 802 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05.

About GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE)

GlyEco, Inc, a specialty chemical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes performance fluids for the automotive, commercial, and industrial markets in North America. It develops, manufactures, and markets additive packages for the antifreeze/coolant, gas patch coolant, and heat transfer industries; and METALGUARD additive package product line comprising one-step inhibitor systems to make various types of antifreeze concentrates and 50/50 coolants for automobiles, heavy-duty diesel engines, stationary engines in gas patch, and other applications, as well as METALGUARD heat transfer fluids that include propylene and ethylene glycol based light and heavy-duty fluids for various operating temperatures.

