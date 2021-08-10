The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.22

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and traded as low as $11.70. The Weir Group shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 15,769 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEGRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

