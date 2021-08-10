CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVRx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVRx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CVRX stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. CVRx has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($48.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($21.27) by ($27.21).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,288,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,384,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

