HUMBL (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.14

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $0.90. HUMBL shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 3,553,883 shares traded.

HUMBL Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HMBL)

HUMBL, Inc, a digital money network, provides digital pairing experiences for consumers and merchants worldwide. The company offers HUMBLPAY that connects consumers and merchants in the digital economy to share and pay worldwide; and HUMBLMARKETPLACE that connect customers and merchants online in global commerce through merchant shops, deal listings, affiliate programs, and HUMBL Pay web checkout integrations.

