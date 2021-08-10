Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 365 ($4.77). Volex shares last traded at GBX 365 ($4.77), with a volume of 495,527 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Volex from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. The company has a market cap of £579.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 358.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Volex’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

About Volex (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

