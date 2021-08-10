TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TCON stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $58.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.61.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCON shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier bought 6,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

