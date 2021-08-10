Root (ROOT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37. Root has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57.
In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,345,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Root Company Profile
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.
