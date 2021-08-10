Root (ROOT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37. Root has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57.

Get Root alerts:

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,345,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Root to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Root from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.