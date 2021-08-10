Pretium Resources (PVG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Pretium Resources to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

