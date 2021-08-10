Evogene (EVGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,829.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Evogene to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Evogene stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29. Evogene has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

