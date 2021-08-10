Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Smiths Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:SMGZY opened at $19.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.05. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

