Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Ready Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.46.

RC stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

