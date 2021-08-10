Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,275.72, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other RPT Realty news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 125,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

