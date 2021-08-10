Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) to “Hold”

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock.

IO stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.85. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ION Geophysical by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 73,387 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ION Geophysical by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 125,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ION Geophysical by 47,055.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 351,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ION Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

