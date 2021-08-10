Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of FURY stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fury Gold Mines by 103.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fury Gold Mines (FURY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.