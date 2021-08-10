Vishay Precision Group’s (VPG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.
VPG stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.81 million, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.09. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $37.08.
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,201,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 97,531 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 206,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 57,767 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vishay Precision Group Company Profile
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.
