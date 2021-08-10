Vishay Precision Group’s (VPG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

VPG stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.81 million, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.09. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,201,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 97,531 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 206,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 57,767 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

