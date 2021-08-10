Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

OMAB has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.48. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.