Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NINE opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $67.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 37.38% and a negative return on equity of 325.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nine Energy Service will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nine Energy Service by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 69,923 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

