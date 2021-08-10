ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MANT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.80.

MANT opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.23.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

In related news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 89,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

