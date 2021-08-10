Analyzing Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) & Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Capital City Bank Group and Heartland Financial USA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital City Bank Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Heartland Financial USA 0 1 2 0 2.67

Capital City Bank Group presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.28%. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.74%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than Capital City Bank Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and Heartland Financial USA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group $217.36 million 1.90 $31.58 million $1.88 13.05 Heartland Financial USA $656.90 million 3.00 $137.94 million $3.69 12.65

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than Capital City Bank Group. Heartland Financial USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital City Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and Heartland Financial USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group 15.49% 10.63% 0.92% Heartland Financial USA 28.82% 10.65% 1.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.4% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Capital City Bank Group pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland Financial USA pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats Capital City Bank Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. It also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans; personal, automobile, boat/RV, and home equity loans; and credit card programs. In addition, the company offers institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Further, it provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings programs, automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and various retail securities products, such as the U.S. government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care. As of January 26, 2021, it had 57 banking offices and 86 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

