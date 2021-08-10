DermTech, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DermTech in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.63). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DermTech’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DMTK. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DermTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

DMTK opened at $38.17 on Monday. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DermTech by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $3,479,028.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $124,644.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,929.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,203 shares of company stock valued at $6,590,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

