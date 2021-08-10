Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Editas Medicine in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.88). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.69) EPS.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $58.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.93. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,971,000 after purchasing an additional 431,970 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,200,000 after purchasing an additional 653,617 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,684,000 after purchasing an additional 612,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,441,000 after purchasing an additional 188,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,586,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

