DA Davidson Weighs in on The First Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The First Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The First Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get The First Bancshares alerts:

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.73 million. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FBMS. Hovde Group initiated coverage on The First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

FBMS stock opened at $40.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $843.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in The First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The First Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The First Bancshares by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 46,319 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The First Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.