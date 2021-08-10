Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Decreased by Truist Securiti

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ETSY. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

Shares of ETSY opened at $183.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.37. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 800.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Etsy by 214.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

