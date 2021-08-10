Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Floor & Decor in a research note issued on Friday, August 6th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 25.98%.

FND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

NYSE:FND opened at $120.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.26. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $65.73 and a twelve month high of $128.50.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,894,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,947,000 after acquiring an additional 60,081 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

