Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Increased by Analyst

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.57). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

H opened at $73.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,069 shares of company stock worth $16,018,623. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

