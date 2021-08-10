Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. On average, analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

HIMS stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIMS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 22,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $267,253.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,571.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Lee sold 44,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $465,294.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,280 shares of company stock worth $3,498,737. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.