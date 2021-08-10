Sonos (SONO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Sonos to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Sonos has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sonos to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos stock opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. Sonos has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.39.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $538,872.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,986.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,331,100. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SONO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.