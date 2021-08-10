BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.13.

BIGC opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of -93.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.10. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $169,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,794.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 758,036 shares of company stock valued at $50,149,997. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,406,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after buying an additional 34,547 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

