Canaccord Genuity Lowers Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $210.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $227.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BAND has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $177.22 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.44.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $118.75 on Friday. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $107.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -84.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.38.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $46,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551 in the last three months. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

