Oppenheimer Cuts Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $15.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Angi from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.86. Angi has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

