Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.27. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 510 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 million, a P/E ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 79.34%.

Giga-tronics, Inc manufactures electronics equipment for use in both military test and airborne operational applications. It operates through the Microsource and the Giga-tronics segments. The Microsource segment designs and manufactures custom microwave products for military airborne, sea, and ground applications.

