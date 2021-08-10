SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SAP SE (ETR:SAP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €125.92 ($148.14). SAP shares last traded at €124.84 ($146.87), with a volume of 1,218,718 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €133.19 ($156.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The company has a market cap of $147.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €119.86.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

